Organised crime and international terrorism do not stop at the British Channel (Photo: Andy Cunningham)

Britain's harmful step

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Manfred Weber, Brussels,

This week's announcement by UK Home Secretary Theresa May of a block opt-out of the United Kingdom from key EU cooperation projects in justice and home Aafairs has not been well thought through.

The British government is well under way to destroying the great amount of work that has been done over the last years in this field. Ironically it is also (ab)using an article on transitional provisions of the Lisbon Treaty to withdraw from a centre piece of the treaty, namely the highly fruitf...

Rule of Law Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Organised crime and international terrorism do not stop at the British Channel (Photo: Andy Cunningham)

Rule of LawOpinion

