Place du Luxembourg, beside the European Parliament - the Rue de Treves is a stone's throw away (Photo: FallacyFilms)

Break-in at anti-tobbaco NGOs in EU capital

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Three anti-tobacco NGOs in Brussels were burgled on Thursday (18 October) in what staff fear could have been a tobacco industry attack.

The break-in took place in the small hours at 49-51 Rue de Treves, an eight-floor building in the EU quarter.

The intruders stole two laptops, some cash and personal items from the office of the European Public Health Alliance (Epha). They also rifled through electronic and paper files, including personal data.

They stole five laptops and ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Place du Luxembourg, beside the European Parliament - the Rue de Treves is a stone's throw away (Photo: FallacyFilms)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

