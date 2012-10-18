Break-in at anti-tobbaco NGOs in EU capital

Three anti-tobacco NGOs in Brussels were burgled on Thursday (18 October) in what staff fear could have been a tobacco industry attack.

The break-in took place in the small hours at 49-51 Rue de Treves, an eight-floor building in the EU quarter.

The intruders stole two laptops, some cash and personal items from the office of the European Public Health Alliance (Epha). They also rifled through electronic and paper files, including personal data.

They stole five laptops and ...