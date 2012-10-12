Auditor: EU agencies may pose threat to safety

Conflicts of interest in four EU agencies authorising food, medicines, chemicals and aviation security standards might be putting people's safety at risk, an audit has shown.

"None of the four agencies under review manage conflicts of interest adequately," Igors Ludborzs, a member of the European Court of Auditors, told a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (11 October).

He said the court had selected these four agencies because of repeated media reports and inquiries by the...