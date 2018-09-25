Ad
euobserver
Finnish police raided businesses over the weekend (Photo: European Parliament)

Russian with Malta passport in money-laundering probe

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Russian national with a Maltese passport is reportedly part of a €10m international laundering racket in south-west Finland.

Finnish police raided over the weekend a real-estate agency known as Airiston Helmi, which sold properties in Finland's Turku archipelago.

Finnish state media outlet YLE on Monday (24 September) reported the Airiston Helmi chair of the b...

