Austria can limit the number of gambling halls, but cannot limit licencing to domestic companies (Photo: John Wardel)

Austrian gambling rules breach EU law, top court rules

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Austria's restrictions on gambling hall ownership have been ruled illegal by Europe's top court.

On Thursday (9 September), the European Court of Justice found that the country's rules that ban firms that are not headquartered in Austria from operating such establishments was in breach of European Union law.

Currently, the government controls the gambling sector although there is no public monopoly. Vienna has provided licences to 12 private gambling halls.

The ECJ however r...

