Ad
euobserver
The PMOI flag in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Iran group raises ruckus on EU summit fringe

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thousands of people attended a rally in Brussels on Thursday (8 March) by Iran opposition group NRCI calling for EU states to take its sister-organisation, PMOI, off the EU's terror list in line with a recent court ruling, with senior figures from the European establishment saying PMOI is the "only chance" for reversing Iran's nuclear arms programme.

"EU must implement court's ruling" yellow and blue banners said in reference to a December 2006 Court of First Instance verdict annulling...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The PMOI flag in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections