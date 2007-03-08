Iran group raises ruckus on EU summit fringe

Thousands of people attended a rally in Brussels on Thursday (8 March) by Iran opposition group NRCI calling for EU states to take its sister-organisation, PMOI, off the EU's terror list in line with a recent court ruling, with senior figures from the European establishment saying PMOI is the "only chance" for reversing Iran's nuclear arms programme.

"EU must implement court's ruling" yellow and blue banners said in reference to a December 2006 Court of First Instance verdict annulling...