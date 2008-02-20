EU terror list criticised

Members of the civil liberties committee in the European Parliament have called for changes to the EU's system of putting people on its terror list.
The bloc's blacklist is designed to crackdown on terrorist organisations and individuals by freezing their assets and restricting their movements across Europe, but it has attracted mounting criticism recently for the way the list is drawn up.
"Again, we find episodes where people were suspected while they had nothing to do with terro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here