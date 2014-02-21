MEPs vote to abolish secret company ownership

A European Parliament vote on Thursday (20 February) to set up public registers to identify company owners has been hailed as ground-breaking by pro-transparency groups.

MEPs in the civil liberties and economic committees backed the European Commission’s anti-money laundering directive but then added a public register provision to help crack open shell companies and trusts.

“We are enlarging the whole anti-money laundering directive from crime fighting to tax evasion and I think t...