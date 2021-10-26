Ad
Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (l) with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Council of the European Union)

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission says rhetoric about "war" has no place in Europe, following an interview with the Financial Times by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"There is no place for rhetoric referring to war among the member states or between the member states and institutions of the European Union," the commission's chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said on Monday (25 October).

The reaction came after the Polish PM,

Rule of Law

