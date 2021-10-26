No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The European Commission says rhetoric about "war" has no place in Europe, following an interview with the Financial Times by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
"There is no place for rhetoric referring to war among the member states or between the member states and institutions of the European Union," the commission's chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said on Monday (25 October).
The reaction came after the Polish PM,
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
