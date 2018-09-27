Ad
euobserver
EU passport-free travel rules were agreed in Schengen, Luxembourg in 1985 (Photo: Attila Nemeth)

Poland accused of violating EU visa systems

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is abusing EU visa systems to punish government critics, an activist has said, in a case which highlights Europe's loss of trust in Warsaw.

"The EU has to establish an effective legal and practical mechanism to prevent future abuse of the SIS by illiberal, oppressive governments of its member states," Lyudmyla Kozlovska, a Ukrainian human rights activist, said at a meeting in the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels on Wednesday (26 September).

The Schengen Information Sys...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary
Poland arrest warrant case highlights broader issues
Poland to face EU top court on rule of law
EU passport-free travel rules were agreed in Schengen, Luxembourg in 1985 (Photo: Attila Nemeth)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections