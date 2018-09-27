Poland accused of violating EU visa systems

Poland is abusing EU visa systems to punish government critics, an activist has said, in a case which highlights Europe's loss of trust in Warsaw.

"The EU has to establish an effective legal and practical mechanism to prevent future abuse of the SIS by illiberal, oppressive governments of its member states," Lyudmyla Kozlovska, a Ukrainian human rights activist, said at a meeting in the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels on Wednesday (26 September).

The Schengen Information Sys...