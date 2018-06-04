Ad
Yildirim Beyazit school outside Istanbul teaches both Turkish and Syrian kids (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Feature

EU and Turkey fight for 'lost generation'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Istanbul,
Yildirim Beyazit school outside Istanbul teaches both Turkish and Syrian kids (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Two years ago 11 year-old Isa Hasan could barely contain his loss. The boy's eyes swelled with tears as he asked his mother why he had to toil away in a sweatshop five days week for pittance pay.

Isa was already struggling with the trauma of war after having fled Syria with his younger sister and mother, only to end up in a sparse one room flat in an impoverished district of Gaziantep, a large Turkish border town.

His sto...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

