euobserver
Memorial after the Madrid bombings: Spain remains a prominent target (Photo: Wikipedia)

Over 500 planned terrorist attacks in EU in 2008

Rule of Law
by Andrew Willis,

The European Union's law enforcement agency, Europol, counted a total of 515 terrorist attacks carried out or planned in the union in 2008.

"The threat to EU member states of Islamist as well as ethno-nationalist and separatist terrorism remains high," Mariano Simancas, deputy director of Europol, said on Thursday (16 April).

"Law enforcement agencies must stay alert in order to prevent and to keep trying to dismantle terrorist groups and structures," he added.

Of the 51...

