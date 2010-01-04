Ad
euobserver
Candles for the 2004 bombings on Madrid's commuter trains. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Madrid set to boost EU counter-terrorism activities

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Spanish EU presidency plans to set up a special unit aimed at sharing counter-terrorism intelligence among member states, according to Spanish media.\n \nEl Pais reports that the new body will facilitate the direct exchange of intelligence between two or several member states in close co-operation with the existing special counter-terrorism co-ordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, and the EU situation centre – a Brussels-based crisis management unit which includes counter-terrorism activities.

euobserver

