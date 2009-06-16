Ad
Seven EU states said they would take in Guantanamo inmates (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU and US commit to resettle Guantanamo inmates

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU and US adopted a joint statement on Monday on the resettling of inmates from the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. At the same time, while in Washington, Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi promised to take in three detainees, after six other EU states already said they were willing to accept former detainees.

"I thanked the prime minister for his support of our policy in closing Guantanamo," US President Barack Obama said after meeting Silvio Berlusconi in the Oval Office. "This is n...

Rule of Law
