Personal data protection under threat in EU treaty draft

Negotiations on the new EU treaty have thrown up sensitive questions about how citizens' personal data should be kept and accessed in the future.
Under the current draft, agreed in the early hours of a top level summit in June, personal data – such as those of air passengers - could be passed on to third countries without the controlling scrutiny of the European Parliament and the European Court of Justice.
The article says that the EU Council – representing member states – will l...
