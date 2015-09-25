Ad
euobserver
Mogherini said EUnavfor Med/Sophia could have already stopped 20 boats (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU navies to start capturing smugglers from 7 October

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Thursday (24 September) the EU naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea is to start capturing smugglers from 7 October.

"The political decision has been taken, the assets are ready", she said, according to the AFP news agency.

"We'll be able to board, search, seize vessels in international waters, [and] suspected smugglers and traffickers apprehended will be transferred to the Italian judicial authorities."

Speaking at the...

