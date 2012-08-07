Ad
Greek authorities arrested over 1,500 undocumented migrants in Athens on 2 and 3 August (Photo: mkhalili)

Greece to deport undocumented migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Authorities in Greece rounded up 6,030 undocumented migrants in Athens over the weekend and arrested 1,525 of them for not meeting the legal conditions for residency in Greece.

"Those arrested will be deported to their home countries," Greece's ministry of public order and citizen protection told EUobserver in an email.

None among those arrested are minors, authorities claim.

The campaign is the start of larger permanent operation named after the Greek god of hospitality -...

Greece spooked by Syrian refugees
