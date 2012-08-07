Greece to deport undocumented migrants

Authorities in Greece rounded up 6,030 undocumented migrants in Athens over the weekend and arrested 1,525 of them for not meeting the legal conditions for residency in Greece.
"Those arrested will be deported to their home countries," Greece's ministry of public order and citizen protection told EUobserver in an email.
None among those arrested are minors, authorities claim.
The campaign is the start of larger permanent operation named after the Greek god of hospitality -...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
