Environment agency manager Jacqueline McGlade is under fire for mismanaging EU funds (Photo: EEA)

Environment agency and Council fail MEPs' budget test

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs dealing with budgetary checks on Wednesday (26 September) refused to give a clean bill of health to the European Environment Agency after its director gave "contradictory" explanations on how she managed EU funds.

The anti-fraud office is also investigating the Copenhagen-based office.

In March, MEPs voted to suspend the procedure on signing off the 2010 accounts for EU three agencies citing lack of transparency and alleged conflicts of interests.

The two other agenci...

