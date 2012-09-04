Ad
Stavros Lambrinidis is a former MEP and foreign minister (Photo: European External Action Service)

'Double standards' no reason not to talk about human rights, says new envoy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's first ever special representative for human rights, Stavros Lambrinidis, has promised to "increase the visibility, the coherence and the effectiveness of EU human rights policy" on the world stage despite tension with EU trade policies.

He described himself to MEPs on Monday (3 September) as the face of EU human rights policy implementation, "its telephone number, and its facilitator."

A former European Parliament vice-president and Greek minister of foreign affairs with ...

