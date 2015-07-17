EU divorce ruling puts pressure on non-nationals

An EU court ruling could see EU nationals exert pressure on non-EU national spouses in divorce proceedings by threatening to get them expelled.

Judges in Luxembourg at the European Court of Justice on Thursday (16 July) ruled that a national of a third country who is married to an EU citizen, may in some cases, lose their right of residence.

Member states issued around 2.36 million first residence permits to third country nationals in 2013.

Of those, around 673,000 were is...