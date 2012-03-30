Ad
Libya refugees in Italy. A CoE report claims Nato and EU inaction caused 63 deaths in March 2011 (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Nato among those accused of letting migrants die at sea

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Confusion, denial and ignored distress signals by Nato, warships and two fishing boats led to the death of 63 migrants (including children) on a boat which tried to cross the Mediterranean last year, according to a scathing report by the Council of Europe (CoE).

"Some began to hallucinate and jumped into the sea. People started dying slowly," Tineke Strik, who drafted the CoE paper after a nine-month inquiry, told press in Brussels on Thursday (29 March). Her findings are based on separ...

