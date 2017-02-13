Austrian leader rows back on EU labour restrictions

Austria's chancellor Christian Kern appears to have retreated on a previous pledge to prioritise local hires over EU nationals.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday (13 February), the social democrat denied any efforts were being made to let local employers hire Austrians before other EU citizens.
"I think the important thing for me is that we have nobody in Austria who is calling for preferential treatment for local inhabitants or Austrian nationals," said Kern.
In J...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
