Belgium free to probe EU wiretapping allegations

Giovanni Kessler, the head of Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office remains hopeful that his immunity will be reinstated despite a recent court decision.
The European Commission lifted his protection in March on allegations that he authorised illegal wiretaps in a tobacco lobbying scandal some four years ago.
The affair saw John Dalli, a Maltese EU commissioner for health, booted out of office.
But if Belgian prosecutors convict Kessler, the head of the Brussels-based anti-fraud...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
