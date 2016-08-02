The EU and China's velvet power

One would not really imagine the EU inviting journalists from some 100 countries to present its development programmes and ask the media to help it promote its projects and external policy.
It would probably be accused of mixing information with spin and trying to impose European views and interests on other parts of the world.
But China did exactly that last week. The People's Daily, the official paper of the ruling Communist Party, organised a "Media Cooperation Forum on Belt a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here