France restricts international corruption investigations

French legislation restricts prosecutors in investigating international corruption cases, a report by the Council of Europe's anti-corruption group (GRECO) shows.
"France has severely restricted its jurisdiction and its ability to prosecute cases with an international dimension, which, given the country's importance in the international economy and the scale of many of its companies, is very\nregrettable," the report states.
The report, approved by the French government, was publi...
