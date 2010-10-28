Ad
euobserver
The US reportedly had intelligence of planned attacks against tourist hotspots such as the Eiffel tower (Photo: Anirudh Koul)

Belgian minister criticises US terror alert

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Belgium's acting interior minister has criticised the US for publishing a terror alert earlier this month which did not differentiate between EU countries and regions.

"The Americans issued a travel warning to their citizens to be vigilant if they travel in Europe, irrespective if it is Paris or London or my little village - everything was the same. To put it in short, this doesn't work," Annemie Turtelboom told journalists during a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday (27 October)....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The US reportedly had intelligence of planned attacks against tourist hotspots such as the Eiffel tower (Photo: Anirudh Koul)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections