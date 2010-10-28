Belgian minister criticises US terror alert

Belgium's acting interior minister has criticised the US for publishing a terror alert earlier this month which did not differentiate between EU countries and regions.

"The Americans issued a travel warning to their citizens to be vigilant if they travel in Europe, irrespective if it is Paris or London or my little village - everything was the same. To put it in short, this doesn't work," Annemie Turtelboom told journalists during a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday (27 October)....