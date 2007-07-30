Ad
euobserver
Warsaw - Brussels is wondering whether Poland is going to play hardball on this environment question (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels raises temperature in Polish environment dispute

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has sought a legal injunction requiring Poland to immediately suspend construction work on bypasses through unique wetlands and virgin forest that are protected under EU habitat preservation laws until a full court judgement on the controversial issue is delivered.

In March 2007, the commission took Poland to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over the construction of two road by-passes in the Augustów and Nowinka communes in north-east Poland.

The bypasse...

