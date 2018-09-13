Ad
euobserver
President Andrzej Duda: 'Europe that left us to be the prey of the Russians in 1945' (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has vowed to protect Hungary against EU sanctions, one day after the Polish president belittled Europe in a speech.

"Poland will vote against any sanctions on Hungary in the forum of European institutions," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (12 September).

The European Parliament's vote, earlier the same day, to trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary over its violations of EU values and rule of law, was "disturbing" the Polish ministry sa...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

