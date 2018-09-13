Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary

Poland has vowed to protect Hungary against EU sanctions, one day after the Polish president belittled Europe in a speech.
"Poland will vote against any sanctions on Hungary in the forum of European institutions," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (12 September).
The European Parliament's vote, earlier the same day, to trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary over its violations of EU values and rule of law, was "disturbing" the Polish ministry sa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
