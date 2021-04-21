Facebook users in EU get more Covid disinformation than US

Europeans are more exposed to coronavirus conspiracies on Facebook than US users, according to new research.
A study out on Tuesday (20 April) by the global activist NGO, Avaaz, found bogus information on the virus on Facebook was more often left debunked when written in Italian and French.
"Europeans are at greater risk of seeing, and interacting, with Covid-19-related misinformation," noted the rep...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.