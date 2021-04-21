Ad
euobserver
Facebook is not doing enough to flag and debunk Covid-related disinformation, according to the new report (Photo: Eduardo Woo)

Facebook users in EU get more Covid disinformation than US

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europeans are more exposed to coronavirus conspiracies on Facebook than US users, according to new research.

A study out on Tuesday (20 April) by the global activist NGO, Avaaz, found bogus information on the virus on Facebook was more often left debunked when written in Italian and French.

"Europeans are at greater risk of seeing, and interacting, with Covid-19-related misinformation," noted the rep...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation
EU 'all bark and no bite' on disinformation
EU: China, Russia responsible for Covid-19 disinformation
Facebook is not doing enough to flag and debunk Covid-related disinformation, according to the new report (Photo: Eduardo Woo)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections