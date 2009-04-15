Ad
A map from the Council of Europe showing the network of alleged US extraordinary rendition flights (Photo: Council of Europe)

Polish media uncover evidence of CIA prison

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman,

Journalists from Polish TV station TVP and daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita say they have obtained new evidence that Poland ran a secret CIA prison used for extra-judicial extradition of terrorism suspects.

The evidence - documents and witness statements related to a Polish judicial investigation to see if the facility undermined Polish sovereignty - point the finger at the country's former Socialist government.

The new information suggests that in December 2001, Poland designated 2...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

