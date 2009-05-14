Italy approves harsh anti-immigration bill

The Italian lower house on Wednesday (13 May) approved legislation which criminalises irregular immigration, sets up citizen anti-crime 'patrols' and sentences landlords to up to three years of prison if they rent to undocumented migrants.

The legislation, which still has to be approved by the Senate, makes entering or staying in Italy without permission a crime punishable by a fine of €5,000 to €10,000.

A provision to triple the time irregular immigrants can be detained in holdin...