Ad
euobserver
Not wanted: illegal immigrants in Italy could have to pay up to €10,000 fines (Photo: European Commission)

Italy approves harsh anti-immigration bill

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Italian lower house on Wednesday (13 May) approved legislation which criminalises irregular immigration, sets up citizen anti-crime 'patrols' and sentences landlords to up to three years of prison if they rent to undocumented migrants.

The legislation, which still has to be approved by the Senate, makes entering or staying in Italy without permission a crime punishable by a fine of €5,000 to €10,000.

A provision to triple the time irregular immigrants can be detained in holdin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Not wanted: illegal immigrants in Italy could have to pay up to €10,000 fines (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections