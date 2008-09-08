Ad
OLAF is yet to decide whether to open a formal investigation (Photo: OLAF)

EU investigates corruption allegations against trade official

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU anti-fraud office (OLAF) opened a case file on Monday (8 September) after a trade director within the European Commission apparently leaked confidential information to reporters of the Sunday Times posing as lobbyists, in exchange for prospective financial benefits.

According to the Sunday Times, commission trade director Fritz-Harald Wenig leaked insider information about Chinese companies likely to get exemptions from EU tariffs.

The German EU official discussed with the ...

