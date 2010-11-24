Ad
euobserver
Brussels police said they will not increase security measures (Photo: digitaledinges)

Chechen terror suspects busted in Belgian raid

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS — Some 26 individuals suspected of plotting bombings of Belgian targets were detained on Tuesday in Brussels, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Aachen, with several allegedly being members of a Chechnya-linked jihadi network.

Following 17 house raids in Brussels on Tuesday, Belgian police arrested approximately 15 people who are suspected of recruiting jihadi fighters for Iraq and Afghanistan. The arrests followed a three-year investigation into the Belgian Assabil Islamic ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Brussels police said they will not increase security measures (Photo: digitaledinges)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections