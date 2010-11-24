Chechen terror suspects busted in Belgian raid

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS — Some 26 individuals suspected of plotting bombings of Belgian targets were detained on Tuesday in Brussels, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Aachen, with several allegedly being members of a Chechnya-linked jihadi network.

Following 17 house raids in Brussels on Tuesday, Belgian police arrested approximately 15 people who are suspected of recruiting jihadi fighters for Iraq and Afghanistan. The arrests followed a three-year investigation into the Belgian Assabil Islamic ...