EU condemns racist attacks on Italian minister

Ministers from 17 EU member states on Monday (23 September) gathered in Rome to condemn the racism directed towards Italy’s integration minister Cecile Kyenge.

The ministers called for a new pact to stamp out racism across Europe, which they see as on the rise.

“What has happened to the Italian minister is unacceptable but we're talking about a widespread phenomenon," Belgium’s deputy prime minster, Joelle Milquet, told reporters in Rome.

They signed a "Declaration of Rome,...