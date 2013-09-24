EU condemns racist attacks on Italian minister

Ministers from 17 EU member states on Monday (23 September) gathered in Rome to condemn the racism directed towards Italy’s integration minister Cecile Kyenge.
The ministers called for a new pact to stamp out racism across Europe, which they see as on the rise.
“What has happened to the Italian minister is unacceptable but we're talking about a widespread phenomenon," Belgium’s deputy prime minster, Joelle Milquet, told reporters in Rome.
They signed a "Declaration of Rome,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.