euobserver
Some 300,000 Germans live in the neighbouring country (Photo: lucijanblagonic)

EU warns Switzerland after anti-migrant vote

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Swiss voters on Sunday (9 February) backed a call to cap migration from EU countries - a move which could trigger the exclusion of the wealthy Alpine country from the EU internal market.

The vote passed by a razor-thin majority of 50.3 percent, official results say.

The result mandates the Swiss government to negotiate, in the coming three years, migration "contingents" for EU citizens, other foreign students and workers, and refugees.

The move risks unravelling a Swiss-EU p...

Rule of Law

Swiss referendum may jeopardise EU single market accord
