US makes light of 'curse words' on EU

The US is trying to laugh off a leak in which it denigrates EU diplomacy on Ukraine, while blaming Russia for a "new low" in spy craft.

A state department spokesowman, Jen Psaki, on Thursday (6 February) indirectly confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip, posted on YouTube, in which its top official on Europe, Victoria Nuland, says “fuck the EU.”

Psaki told press Nuland “has been in contact with her EU counterparts, and of course, has apologised.”

With Nuland taking aim...