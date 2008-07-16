Bulgaria to lose EU money over persistent corruption problems

Bulgaria is next week set to lose pre-accession funds following concerns over possible fraud cases, according to a report from the Reuters news agency.
The European Commission will next Wednesday (23 July) publish its annual reports on justice and home affairs problems in Bulgaria and Romania as part of its ongoing monitoring process for the two member states.
Additionally, Brussels will publish a third document on the handling of EU funds in the two states.
Both Sofia and B...
