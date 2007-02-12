EU anti-terror coordinator to step down

The EU's first anti-terrorism coordinator, Gijs de Vries, is to step down next month after three years on the job.

His decision not to renew his contract comes as MEPs are this week to vote on a report on the activities of the CIA in Europe.

The report, put together over two years, looks into the extent to which member states knew about the so-called rendition flights of terrorist suspects as well as the alleged secret CIA centres in Europe.

It is highly critical of the Dutc...