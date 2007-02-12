Ad
Mr De Vries was appointed after the Madrid bombings in 2004 (Photo: European Commission)

EU anti-terror coordinator to step down

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony,

The EU's first anti-terrorism coordinator, Gijs de Vries, is to step down next month after three years on the job.

His decision not to renew his contract comes as MEPs are this week to vote on a report on the activities of the CIA in Europe.

The report, put together over two years, looks into the extent to which member states knew about the so-called rendition flights of terrorist suspects as well as the alleged secret CIA centres in Europe.

It is highly critical of the Dutc...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
