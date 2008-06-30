Ad
euobserver
The deal would let governments and companies exchange personal information as part of the global fight against terrorism (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU and US near deal on confidential data sharing

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union and the US are near to agreeing a "binding international agreement" which would make it easier for law enforcement authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to inspect personal data such as credit card transactions, travel histories and internet browsing habits.

The New York Times cited on Saturday (28 June) an internal report by the US Homeland Security, Justice and State Departments as well as European negotiators. The report says that it will be lawful for governm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The deal would let governments and companies exchange personal information as part of the global fight against terrorism (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections