EU and US near deal on confidential data sharing

The European Union and the US are near to agreeing a "binding international agreement" which would make it easier for law enforcement authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to inspect personal data such as credit card transactions, travel histories and internet browsing habits.
The New York Times cited on Saturday (28 June) an internal report by the US Homeland Security, Justice and State Departments as well as European negotiators. The report says that it will be lawful for governm...
