Ad
euobserver
Silvio Berlusconi: Ms Ludford wants his EU peers to send a strong message (Photo: eu2008.fr)

Italy creates anti-immigrant vigilante 'patrols'

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the Italian capital moves to destroy Roma homes and its government authorises the creation of vigilante gangs to 'keep an eye' on minorities, EU silence is attracting criticism from human rights advocates.

The mayor of Rome on Monday (16 February) ordered the demolition of dozens of encampments that are largely home to gypsies. The hard-right interior minister, Roberto Maroni of the xenophobic Northern League, said he intends this week to force through an emergency decree creating v...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Silvio Berlusconi: Ms Ludford wants his EU peers to send a strong message (Photo: eu2008.fr)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections