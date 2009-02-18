Italy creates anti-immigrant vigilante 'patrols'

As the Italian capital moves to destroy Roma homes and its government authorises the creation of vigilante gangs to 'keep an eye' on minorities, EU silence is attracting criticism from human rights advocates.

The mayor of Rome on Monday (16 February) ordered the demolition of dozens of encampments that are largely home to gypsies. The hard-right interior minister, Roberto Maroni of the xenophobic Northern League, said he intends this week to force through an emergency decree creating v...