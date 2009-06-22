Sweden to push for more transparent EU migration rules

The upcoming Swedish EU presidency will push for more transparent rules governing migration when it begins negotiations on a five-year justice and home affairs programme later this year, Europe minister Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.
"We want to focus more on the individual as a victim and to have clear and transparent rules on migration," Ms Malmstrom told journalists after presenting the priorities of the upcoming Swedish EU presidency, due to start on 1 July.
She said the ...
