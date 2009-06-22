Ad
Victims of illegal trafficking and migration should come to the forefront in EU's policies in the next five years (Photo: nobordernetwork)

Sweden to push for more transparent EU migration rules

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The upcoming Swedish EU presidency will push for more transparent rules governing migration when it begins negotiations on a five-year justice and home affairs programme later this year, Europe minister Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.

"We want to focus more on the individual as a victim and to have clear and transparent rules on migration," Ms Malmstrom told journalists after presenting the priorities of the upcoming Swedish EU presidency, due to start on 1 July.

