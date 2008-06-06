EU fails to agree on simplified divorce rules

EU member states have once again failed to reach an agreement on setting out common rules for divorce between couples of different European nationality.
France, taking on the EU presidency in the second half of this year, will inherit the thorny dossier which aims at simplifying the application of divorce law across the 27-nation bloc.
"Today's discussion was quite detailed and it became clear that it would be more sensible to take a period of reflection," said Slovene justice...
