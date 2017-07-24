Ad
A woman shelters a young protester from the rain. (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Young people show up in droves to defend Poland's courts

by Aleksandra Eriksson, WARSAW,

John Lennon's Imagine filled the summer night in front of Poland's Supreme Court on Sunday (23 July), as people started to head home from another protest in defence of democracy and free courts.

Ever since the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party announced its plans to reform this institution around ten days ago, demonstrations have been piling up, drawing larger crowds, and finding their way into new towns and villages.

The number of participants increased after the Sejm, the lower...

