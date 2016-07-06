Poland tries to appease EU critics before Nato summit

The Polish parliament is expected to pass on Thursday (7 July) a bill that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party says will alleviate EU concerns over the rule of law in the country.

”We all want to solve the problem of the constitutional court,” prime minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

She said she hoped that opposition groups in Poland and the EU institutions in Brussels shared this view.

The constitutional dispute erupted last year when PiS tried to appoint loyalis...