Timmermans told Poland that dialogue is not enough (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Commission urges Poland to settle dispute by late June

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission wants Poland to do more by the end of June to tackle concerns over political control of the judiciary, the EU executive's vice-president said on Monday (14 May).

Frans Timmermans told reporters after briefing EU affairs ministers that "some progress has been made over the last couple of weeks, but not enough to say that the systematic threat to the rule of law would be removed."

He added that the EU affairs ministers' next meeting on 26 June is the new dea...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

