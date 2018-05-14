Commission urges Poland to settle dispute by late June

The European Commission wants Poland to do more by the end of June to tackle concerns over political control of the judiciary, the EU executive's vice-president said on Monday (14 May).

Frans Timmermans told reporters after briefing EU affairs ministers that "some progress has been made over the last couple of weeks, but not enough to say that the systematic threat to the rule of law would be removed."

He added that the EU affairs ministers' next meeting on 26 June is the new dea...