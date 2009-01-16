Ad
EU's security database upgrade has been delayed to the point that it might be scrapped altogether. (Photo: europa.eu)

EU security database upgrade could be scrapped

by Valentina Pop,

The Czech EU presidency has set a deadline of the end of June to either go ahead or scrap a multi-million-euro security database upgrade to the bloc's border-free area due to technical difficulties and delays.

The Schengen Information System II (SIS II) was supposed to be up and running by 2007 and interconnect comprehensive passport and police databases from all 25 members of the Schengen border-free area.

Named after a town in Luxembourg where the initial border-free agreement ...

