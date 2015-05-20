Ad
'Illicit financial flows are the single biggest economic problem plaguing the developing world'

EU parliament cracks down on shell firms

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People trying to hide their money in shell companies will face greater scrutiny following a new law adopted Wednesday (20 May) by the European Parliament.

Initially proposed at the start of 2013, the bill - also known as the fourth anti-money laundering directive - proposed to crack down on money laundering, terrorist financing, and to improve ways of tracing illicit transfers.

A political agreement with member states was reached last December.

MEPs expanded on it, making i...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



Tags

Rule of Law

