Google must remove the names of ordinary people from their search-results on request, the EU's top court has ruled (Photo: Carlos Luna)

Google must respect 'right to be forgotten', rules EU court

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Google must remove information about ordinary people from their search results if requested by the individuals concerned, the EU's top court has ruled.

People have the right to request information be removed from search engine results if it appeared to be "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant", the European Court of Justice (ECJ) stated in a judgement on Tuesday (13 May).

The decision was quickly welcomed by EU Justice commissioner Viviane Reding as "a clear victory for th...

