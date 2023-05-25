Ad
Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán visiting the European Parliament in 2019 (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs to urge block on Hungary taking EU presidency in 2024

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In an unprecedented move, the European Parliament is questioning if Hungary should be allowed take on the EU's rotating presidency next year, according to a new draft resolution to be voted on next week.

The parliament "questions how Hungary is able to fulfil this task credibly in 2024 in view of incompliance with EU law and the values enshrined in Article 2 TEU [EU treaty] as well as the principle of sincere cooperation," the draft resolution, first reported by Hungarian newspaper Nép...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

