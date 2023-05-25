MEPs to urge block on Hungary taking EU presidency in 2024

In an unprecedented move, the European Parliament is questioning if Hungary should be allowed take on the EU's rotating presidency next year, according to a new draft resolution to be voted on next week.

The parliament "questions how Hungary is able to fulfil this task credibly in 2024 in view of incompliance with EU law and the values enshrined in Article 2 TEU [EU treaty] as well as the principle of sincere cooperation," the draft resolution, first reported by Hungarian newspaper Nép...