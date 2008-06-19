Ad
Human rights advocates are disappointed with the EU's return directive on clandestine migrants (Photo: European Commission)

Global outcry against EU immigration directive

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Parliament has approved stringent new laws for dealing with clandestine immigrants – a move that has come under forceful criticism from the United Nations, human rights advocates and developing countries.

The parliamentary assent is the last stage in the passage of common rules on migration, making it possible to detain irregular migrants for up to 18 months.

The rules, or "return directive" will not cover asylum-seekers, but all those who overstay their visa period w...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
